OCEAN CITY, MD - Ocean City has experienced rough surf this weekend as Hurricane Lee moves northward off the coast of Maryland. Despite the challenging surf conditions that have deterred swimmers, the Ocean City Bike Fest went on as scheduled, attracting thousands of bikers.
The streets of Ocean City were filled with the roar of motorcycle engines alongside the sound of crashing waves. Dan Baker, who rode his bike down from Pennsylvania, expressed his surprise at the high tides.
"About a month and a half ago, I was up here too, and I had to pull a kid out of the water. The waters have been rough this year with the storms and the hurricanes," said Baker.
Despite the challenging surf conditions, some visitors still held out hope for a weekend swim in the ocean. Baker said if things better, he hopes to get in soon.
"I do have my swimsuit. I'm hoping maybe tomorrow to take a dip and get the bodyboard out, but we'll be careful," said Baker.
However, the Ocean City Beach Patrol issued a swimming restriction until Sunday due to the rough surf.
Even after the restriction is lifted, swimmers are urged to exercise caution in these conditions by swimming near a lifeguard at all times and staying only knee deep. With no rescues reported yesterday, the Beach Patrol's priority is to continue to ensure the safety of all beachgoers.
Rick Wurdaman, who spent his Saturday riding his normal bicycle around Ocean City, said you don't have to tell him twice not to get in the water.
"Absolutely not. Waves are big, tides are rough, no thank you." said Wurdaman
The 2023 OC Bikefest is still planned to continue into Sunday.