MARYLAND- The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has stocked the Choptank and Tuckahoe rivers with 3,500 Largemouth Bass to enhance local populations.
DNR officials say most fish ranged from four to six inches, with some reaching eight to nine inches.
2,500 bass were distributed throughout the Choptank River, from Denton upstream to Greensboro, including Watts Creek, according to DNR.
They say 1,000 bass were stocked in the Tuckahoe River at Hillsboro, Stoney Point, and Coveys Landing.
The fish were released in prime habitats to boost their survival rates, with hopes they’ll grow to be caught in the future.