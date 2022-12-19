A holiday wish is coming true at some area gas stations. AAA reports the average price for a gallon of regular gas on Delmarva is three dollars and eight cents. For some Delmarva drivers, Christmas came a little early this year. In our region, gas prices have fallen up to 60 cents in the past month. Ragina Ali with AAA says we can thank a drop in crude oil prices to about $74 per barrel.
"That's about $50 less than what we were seeing for the price of oil back in the spring. So obviously with oil being the largest ingredient in gas," Ali said. "With those prices falling, we've only seen gas prices follow suit as well."
And with gas prices falling below the $3 mark at some filling stations, drivers like Rodrigue Exatyl and Robert Jefferson Jr. are filled with holiday wishes.
"Right now, it's going down", Exatyl said. "Hopefully it will be coming down to $2 and it would be a blessing. This is a gift for the new year."
"It's a good thing", Jefferson said. "It's getting around Christmas time. it's getting lower for everybody. It's a good thing cause people really don't have much this time of year, it's just good for everybody. It's a couple of neighborhoods around here that I know they appreciate it."
But for others like Ken Lazorchaksay, less is more.
"Well, I travel for work," Lazorchak said. "I wouldn't say it's low. They're getting better for sure. They're not where they used to be for sure."
Analysts believe those prices may fall even further. so whether you are traveling near or far, those prices may only accelerate our holiday spirit.