Maryland Flag

MARYLAND - Governor Wes Moore announced that Christmas Eve (December 24th) is now a state holiday in Maryland. 

On Saturday, Governor Wes Moore declared Christmas Eve as a state holiday. Moore says state agencies and offices will be closed on Tuesday, December 24th, 2024, in observance of Christmas Eve. 

Governor Moore said in a statement, "Our state employees have worked tirelessly all year long ensuring that Maryland is safer, more affordable, more competitive and the state that serves,”...“We hope that all of our incredible public servants across the state can take a much-needed day to be with their loved ones this holiday season."

