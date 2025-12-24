Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THURSDAY TO 7 AM EST FRIDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Sandy Point MD to Smith Point VA, Eastern Bay, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...From 7 PM Thursday to 7 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&