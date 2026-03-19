CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The City of Cambridge and the Rescue Fire Company have released a plan to protect the future of the fire company’s Train Garden and clarify the possibility of the display’s relocation.
As WBOC has previously reported, the old fire house where the train garden currently resides is in need of significant renovations, according to city officials. Discussions around those renovations have thrown into question whether or not they could be conducted around the display, leading to speculations of the garden’s potential and permanent move.
On Thursday, March 16, city and fire company officials released a joint statement clarifying their plan for the Old City Hall building and the display following a meeting between Mayor Lajan Cephas Bey, Cambridge Commissioners, and the Rescue Fire Company.
Officials say that the city will be hiring contractors to paint the exterior of the Old City Hall building and repair the clock tower beginning this spring and continuing into the fall.
Then, asbestos mitigation is slated to begin. Officials say the fire company will work with contractors to provide full access to the space occupied by the Train Garden. The Train Garden will remain in the old engine bays until the temporary full building renovations begin, which is not expected until a year or two, according to officials.
“Both the City and RFC apologize for any confusion regarding the long-term location of the Train Garden,” Thursday’s joint statement reads. “Our shared priority has always been to ensure the health, safety, and well-being of all involved during the building renovation process. Any consideration of a temporary relocation was made with these priorities in mind and in alignment with the long-term interests of the City, RFC, and the community.”
The City of Cambridge and the Rescue Fire Company said they were looking forward to delivering a renovated City Hall, the continuation of the Train Garden, and ongoing collaboration.