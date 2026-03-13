HARRINGTON, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Harrington on Thursday night that claimed the life of a 27-year-old woman.
The incident is one of at least three deadly crashes on Delmarva in a single day.
Police say a Nissan Pathfinder was driving east on Carpenters Bridge Road east of Jackson Ditch Road in Harrington just after 7 p.m. on March 12 when it failed to negotiate a curve in the road. The car then drove off the road and struck a tree, according to investigators.
The driver, 27-year-old Elizabeth Draper from Frederica, was taken to a nearby hospital but did not survive.
Police say the roadway was closed for about three hours while an investigation was conducted and the scene cleared.
Anyone who witnessed this crash is asked to contact DSP at 302-698-8457.