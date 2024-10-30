DELAWARE - As drought conditions continue on Delmarva, Delaware state officials urge people to conserve water by declaring a statewide drought watch. City leaders in Rehoboth Beach told WBOC that they are heeding the call to action.
Governor Carney issued a statewide drought watch last week, requesting Delawareans to monitor their water usage. The drought watch is the first of three possible levels, followed by a "Drought Warning", and then a "Drought Emergency".
Robert Downs, the water department supervisor for Rehoboth Beach, told WBOC that they're following state officials' advice.
"Basically, we don't want to get to a point where we're running out of water," Downs said.
Downs said city irrigation will be turned off for the time being. He also said that city officials are asking neighbors to do their part as well.
Some suggestions Downs gave included limiting irrigation to gardens or lawns, checking hoses and faucets for drips, or limiting car washes.
"We're not the only town or city conserving water," Downs said. "Major utilities all over are starting to implement conservation practices with these drought conditions."
One neighbor, Amanda Palmer, told WBOC that she's put her lawn to rest for the season due to the dry conditions.
"You drive past the fields that still exist and the dust is insane," Palmer said. "It's just really unfortunate right now that we are begging for water."
The water department supervisor said that, at this point, city officials are not concerned about a water shortage within the city. Downs also said that, currently, there are no mandatory water restrictions.
According to the supervisor, if the drought watch progresses to any higher classifications, city officials are prepared to enforce water restrictions within city limits.