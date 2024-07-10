CAMBRIDGE, MD - The City of Cambridge announced upcoming traffic disruptions due to intersection improvements.
Intersection improvements are scheduled to occur on July 16th and July 17th on the following streets:
- Gay St. & Spring St.
- Gay St. & Muse St.
- Gay St. & Race St.
- High St. & Locust St.
- High St. & Glasgow St.
- Race St. & Muir St.
The City of Cambridge says traffic will be disrupted in these areas. They ask those traveling on these roads to be aware and watch out for workers.
Motorists should also allow extra time for travel due to traffic lights and poles being taken down.