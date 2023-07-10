City of Cambridge Decides To Continue The Juvenile Curfew

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The temporary juvenile curfew ended on June 30. Discussion during the Cambridge commissioner meting leaned towards continuing it.
During Monday night's commissioner meeting, the Cambridge Police Chief presented his findings and statistics on the curfew that was in place from Feb. 1 until June 30.
Chief Justin Todd reported to the commissioners that 18 juveniles were caught outside during the curfew hours and there were two repeat offenders. During the curfew hours 11 juvenile arrests were made. The crimes included motor vehicle theft, theft from motor vehicles, vandalism, possession of burglary tools, and assault in the second degree. In the presentation he explained, "Some community members feel that the curfew has had little to no effect on juvenile crime. The data supports this position," wrote Todd. He also wrote, "The data has shown no measurable reduction in crime during the curfew hours. Most of the juvenile crime occurs during the hours before the curfew goes into effect."
On a positive note Todd explained, "There have been no negative interactions and our community-oriented policing efforts have not been impacted in a negative way. There is no additional workload on the Police Officers, nor does the curfew take them away from their daily patrol routines. There is no extra cost to the City. The curfew continues to be a tool that our officers use to engage and interact with our youth. There is a process that provides parents/guardians an opportunity for assistance if their child is found in violation of the curfew."
Todd recommended a continuation of the juvenile curfew as a 12 month time period. During the meeting, the commissioners commended Todd and the police department for their work.
The commissioners voted to continue the curfew on a 4 to 1 ratio. Commissioners Brian Roche, Lajan Cephas, Sputty Cephas, and Laurel Atkiss all voted in favor to continue the curfew. Commissioner Jameson Harrington voted to not continue it.
While the city agreed to continue a juvenile curfew, the opinions of the community members are split.
Community member Valerie Neal says she'd like to see the curfew continue. She says, "A lot of juveniles have no parental guidance. Therefore, they just do anything and everything they want to do regardless of anybody's feelings. It shouldn't be like that. So I think that the continuation of the curfew should continue at 11 o'clock. Especially, for young people."
Karen Bryant is on the same page. She says the curfew worked to curb juvenile crime and is worried if the curfew does not continue, the crime will get worse. "It worked a little bit. But if you take it off, they might start up again. A lot of times people stop doing what they do because they have something in place to keep them from doing it," says Bryant.
But, others can't say the same. Allison Short says the city should try a different approach. "Maybe Cambridge needs more juvenile programs. Get events out there for the juveniles. Maybe hold events or volunteer work," says Short.
While the commissioners voted to continue the curfew, an updated ordinance along with a first and second hearing are required before the curfew can be back in place.