City of Cambridge Invites Stakeholders To Discuss Issues At The Marina

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The City of Cambridge hosted a stakeholders meeting to discuss various issues around the marina.
The meeting began at 4 p.m. Wednesday. The City Manager Tom Carroll says anyone was welcome to share concerns or idea regarding the marina, as as a stakeholder.
"Stakeholders would be the community of people who own property in and around the waterfront, people who enjoy Long Wharf, people who cherish to the lighthouse behind us, and anyone who really thinks of themselves as being involved in and concerned about the future of the downtown and the future of the waterfront," says Carroll.
At Long Wharf and the marina, it's one of the city's lowest lying areas in Cambridge.
Boaters around the marina talked about consistent flooding of the piers and parking lot.
The City of Cambridge says the purpose of todays discussion was to identify these issues.
Granville Woodson who owns a boat at the Marina says, "just last week, I believe E dock was practically underwater. The boats were right up to the edge. The closer in, i didnt pay much attention. I parked my car and recognized it. That's when I was like 'this is not the first time I've seen it'."
David Williams, a captain of the Nathan of Dorchester says, "Here at the marina, we see an issue with high street and the cul-de-sac. The Nathan is getting flooded at certain times of the year with high tides and when the winds blow in the right way it makes it very difficult to get in here."
Carroll says they want to know about the problems so they can fix them.
"We're looking at some major investments and replacing some of our piers in the next five years. Those are each about $1 million so they're pretty significant capital investments. We're also looking at our shoreline resiliency plan and what we need to do to make sure that we're ready for climate change and expected higher sea levels."
Carroll says underwater wave action was what was mostly discussed. He explained that when a large boat, around the size of a cruise ship, passes by the marina waves form under the water. It take around 15 minutes for them to form but when they come through the marina, it forces the boats to smash up against the docks.
Rising tides, erosion, and flooding. Water woes being addressed in Cambridge.