CAMBRIDGE, Md. – The City of Cambridge and its Make Cambridge Resilient Initiative have set a new date for their next meeting for the community to review its Flood Mitigation Project 60% Design.
The meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 27 at 6 p.m. at the Dorchester County Library Cambridge Branch.
Officials say the meeting will provide an overview of the current project design, planned flood mitigation improvements, and upcoming state and federal permitting efforts. City officials previously said the presentation will specifically go over design refinements made in response to comments from regulatory agencies and feedback from residents.
Community members will be able to ask questions of the members of the project team as well as give feedback regarding the proposed shoreline protection improvements along the Cambridge waterfront.
The Make Cambridge Resilient Project is a flood mitigation project created to address a number of topics such as tidal flooding, shoreline erosion, storm surge impacts and long-term sea level rise affecting vulnerable areas of Cambridge.
The meeting was originally set for February, but was canceled.
To learn more about the project, you can visit the Cambridge website here.