CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The City of Cambridge and its Make Cambridge Resilient Initiative invite the public to attend a community meeting to review the Flood Mitigation Project 60% Design. The meeting will be held on February 24 at the Cambridge Branch of the Dorchester County Public Library in the meeting room from 6-7:30 p.m.
Officials say the project design team will present the 60% design for the project and provide an overview of recent progress during the meeting. The presentation will specifically go over design refinements made in response to comments from regulatory agencies and feedback from residents. City officials say they want to emphasize that public input continues to play a critical role in shaping the project. Therefore, community members are encouraged to attend the meeting, learn more about the project, and share their comments and questions.
Updates to the Flood Mitigation Project include the following:
- October 20, 2025 - Steering Committee Meeting
- October 20, 2025 - Mayor & City Council Meeting Project Update
- October-November 2025 - In-person and virtual meetings with property owners along the project alignment to discuss pier design
- November 24, 2025 - Mayor & City Council Meeting Project Update
- December 4, 2025 - MD Shoreline Project Review Team (Regulators) Meeting
- January 27, 2026 - Steering Committee Meeting
- February 9, 2026 - Mayor & City Council Meeting Project Update
- February 9–12, 2026 - In-person and virtual meetings with property owners along the project alignment to discuss the 60% design and permitting
The Make Cambridge Resilient design team has made these updates after working with property owners, regulatory agencies, elected officials and the project steering committee over the last several months.
Officials say the team will continue to make modifications and refinements to the current 60% design drawings based on feedback from prior meetings in preparation for the February 24 meeting.
To learn more about the project, visit the Make Cambridge Resilient Initiative website.