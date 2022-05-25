LEWES, Del.- Due to staffing shortages and difficulty finding lifeguards for the coming summer season, the City of Lewes had previously made an announcement that Savannah Beach and Johnnie Walker Beach would not be guarded this summer.
The city's news caught the attention of Capt. Kent Buckson, current captain of the North Shores Beach Patrol and former captain of the Rehoboth Beach Patrol, who is a career lifeguard and is passionate about water safety.
Buckson reached out to the city and offered to help put together a beach patrol for the summer. Buckson contacted Strohm Edwards, a career swim coach who worked as a lifeguard for Buckson for 10 years, and who agreed to be the new captain and assemble a beach patrol.
The result is that Lewes will have lifeguards at Savannah and Johnnie Walker beaches this summer, beginning Memorial Day Weekend. As the city is still recruiting and vetting candidates, the city does not expect to have a fully-staffed beach patrol until mid-June.
“This is a testament to the region, that a neighboring community would reach out and take the initiative to help the city provide this important service to our residents and visitors,” said Lewes Mayor Andrew Williams.
Candidates interested in joining the Lewes Beach Patrol can call the City of Lewes at 302-645- 7777 or email HR@ci.lewes.de.us.