SALISBURY, MD - The City of Salisbury announced a biweekly interactive event called "Meet the Mayor".
The event invites the city's residents and employees to attend and discuss topics that are important to them with Mayor Randy Taylor.
The first meeting, scheduled for Wednesday, April 10th will begin at 5pm and will continue every other Wednesday. It will be held at the City of Salisbury Headquarters at 115 S. Division Street in Salisbury.
The Mayor's office states "the initial one (meeting) will have a set topic. Individuals are encouraged to fill out a topic form; the Mayor will select from the forms filled out to give citizens a chance to discuss the topics they care about at future events".
More updates on the event can be found on the City of Salisbury Mayor's Office website.