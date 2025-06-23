SALISBURY - The city announced a project that will close all traffic on the road.
City officials say on Tuesday, June 24, the Department of Waterworks Utilities Division will be replacing a 12-inch valve located at the dead end of E. North Pointe Drive.
During this work, officials say E. North Pointe Drive will be closed to all through traffic, including emergency vehicles. The work will reportedly take place in two phases. The first phase will begin at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, June 24, and is expected to conclude around 1 p.m. The second phase will resume at 9 p.m. the same evening and is scheduled to conclude by approximately 3 a.m. on Wednesday, June 25, barring any unforeseen circumstances.
The city says residents of Addison Court Apartments, as well as the property management team, have been notified in advance of a planned water service interruption during this project. Additionally, all utility locators and Central Alarm have been notified to ensure proper coordination and public safety.