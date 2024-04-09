SALISBURY, Md.- The city of Salisbury is working through some communication issues as the Council President D’Shawn Doughty claimed Mayor Randy Taylor and his office had not replied back to emails from council in a month.
The claim came during the city council meeting on April 1st.
"Consistently, we from council we send emails and correspondence without any correspondence back. I don't think any of my emails, I don't think any of the council's emails have gone answered in the last month," said Doughty.
Taylor said he was unaware of the issue and that he was under the impression his staff was replying to the council. Taylor explained that the mayor’s office has been busy.
Doughty says as the city makes decisions on big development projects on the horizon, communication is paramount.
"I just wasn't seeing it on both sides, and again we all have goals, we all have things we want to do in the city and they may not meet in the middle but it's up to us to have the conversations on both ends," said Doughty.
Taylor did not wish to comment further on the issue.
Doughty said since it’s comments earlier this month regarding the communication issues, things have improved slightly and he hopes the momentum continues.