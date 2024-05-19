CAMBRIDGE, MD– The Caucus of African American Leaders (CAAL) announced plans to appeal to the Cambridge City Council to change the name of a bridge to honor a late civil rights activist.
The group wants the Council to call on Gov. Wes Moore and the Maryland General Assembly to rename the Frederick C. Malkus Bridge over the Choptank River.
Members say late state Sen. Malkus had an anti-civil rights legislative record, highlighted by late Gov. Harry Hughes.
CAAL suggests dedicating the bridge to Gloria Richardson, founder of the Cambridge Nonviolent Action Committee and a negotiator of the 1963 “Treaty of Cambridge.”
"We hope that the Maryland General Assembly will allow taxpayers and voters to have their views aired at public hearings on not only the Frederick C. Malkus Bridge but also the Francis Scott Key Bridge," CAAL Convener Carl Snowden said.
The group will make its case at the Council meeting at 6 p.m. May 20.