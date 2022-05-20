CLAYTON, Del. - Delaware State Police on Thursday announced the arrests of two people on drug and weapon charges following a raid on a home in Clayton.
Police said that on May 9, troopers concluded a two-month drug investigation surrounding 61-year-old Robert Barry. Troopers said a search warrant was executed on Barry’s home in Clayton, and both Barry and 57-year-old Janeen Vidakovic, of Clayton, who was also present, initially resisted arrest at the scene.
Both suspects were subsequently taken into custody without further incident. Police said the ensuing search of the home led to the discovery of approximately 1,604.52 grams (approximately 3.5 pounds) of methamphetamine, approximately 37.58 grams of psilocybin, approximately 0.26 grams of MDMA, approximately 46.44 grams of marijuana, a Connecticut Valley Arms .50 caliber firearm, and more than $5,700 in suspected drug proceeds.
Both Barry and Vidakovich were transported to Troop 3 and charged with the following crimes:
Robert Barry:
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm While Possessing a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
- Tampering With Evidence (Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Possession of Marijuana
- Resisting Arrest
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
Barry was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $261,300 cash bond.
Janeen Vidakovich:
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm While Possessing a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Possession of Marijuana
- Resisting Arrest
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
Vidakovich was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 2 and released on $90,300 unsecured bond.