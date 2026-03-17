Cleanup underway in Ridgely after storm leaves damage, outages

RIDGELY, Md. — Cleanup efforts are underway in Ridgely after a powerful storm brought strong winds, flying debris, and widespread damage to parts of Caroline County.
Neighbors across the area are now assessing the impact, with downed trees, damaged property, and power outages reported throughout the community.
Olivia Jones of Ridgely said she was inside her home when the storm quickly intensified.
“There was debris blowing everywhere and I could hear it,” Jones said. “I was like, when they say freight train, they mean it. My ears are busting. Like when I was trying to run down the steps. I could feel it.”
Jones said the storm caused significant damage to her property, including an uprooted tree and a flipped trailer.
“Just devastation. Like loss,” Jones said. “I mean, I know it's material things, but this is my life.”
Other neighbors reported similar conditions as strong winds moved through, bringing down trees and knocking out power.
Kenneth Ricker of Ridgely said the outages came in waves as the storm intensified.
“The electricity was coming on off in waves,” Ricker told WBOC. “It seemed like every five minutes it was coming on and off. And the winds were just...crucially loud.”
Cleanup crews spent much of the day working to remove debris and address safety concerns along roadways.
Douglas Butler with Canopy Care Tree Service said crews are focused on removing dangerous limbs and preventing further hazards.
“We have a bucket truck, and we're cleaning up branches that are dangling and hanging over the road,” Butler said. “Anything that has broken and could potentially fall into the roadway and impede traffic.”
A tornado was confirmed to have impacted the town. As cleanup continues, the focus now turns to repairing damage and helping the community return to normal.