DELAWARE — Some Delaware lawmakers are pushing for a bill that would fine drivers who do not clear their vehicles of ice or snow before driving.
Senate Bill 233 was introduced yesterday; lawmakers said similar legislation targeting snow and ice removal has been attempted before. However, it has previously failed to pass both chambers of the General Assembly.
On the same day the bill was introduced, Georgetown EMS shared a photo showing damage to a car after a chunk of ice flew off a truck traveling on Route 9 and smashed through the vehicle’s windshield, breaking the dashboard. First responders said the driver was not hurt, but the passenger suffered facial cuts and was treated at a hospital.
Sen. Brian Pettyjohn, who signed onto the legislation, said the measure aims to prevent dangerous situations on the road.
“It can cause very hazardous driving situations for the public, if somebody doesn't clear off that ice and snow and it flies off a vehicle and hits somebody," Pettyjohn said. "We want drivers to be responsible, we want them to do what's right, and unfortunately, sometimes it takes penalties to make people do the right thing.”
Under the proposal, drivers caught operating a vehicle with snow or ice on it could face fines ranging from $25 to $75. If snow or ice flies off and damages another vehicle or injures someone, fines would increase to between $200 and $1,000. Higher penalties would apply to commercial vehicles.
Pettyjohn said those numbers were derived from other states with similar legislation. He also emphasized that those fines would be civil penalties, and points would not be added to a driver's license.
According to Pettyjohn, the bill is intended to address serious hazards rather than minor accumulation.
“If it's a light coating of snow, that's not what they're worried about. It is something that is going to be hazardous if it flies off the vehicle.”
Some drivers in Sussex County said they support the proposal, calling it a necessary safety measure.
“People aren't too smart sometimes. They just leave, they don't care," John Dorsey said. "They won't uncover the snow from their car. They just drive and hope it doesn't blow off and hit somebody behind them."
Others, however, questioned whether such a law could realistically be enforced.
“I think it's a good idea to clear your car, but I don't think you can enforce everybody taking it off," Stephen Bonney said. "There are a lot of people who can't get on top of their cars. You'd just be running down the street trying to catch people with snow coming off the tops of their cars."
Pettyjohn said the bill has been assigned to the Senate Executive Committee. The Delaware General Assembly is currently on a finance meeting break until March, which is when he hopes the bill will be heard.