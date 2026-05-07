GEORGETOWN, Del. - Sussex Technical High School is looking to curb outside food deliveries to students during the school day.
In a note sent to students and families this week, school administrators said there was an ongoing concern regarding students using food delivery services such as DoorDash or Grubhub during school hours. Officials underscored that deliveries are not permitted and any delivered items would be confiscated and held until the end of the day.
Sussex Tech gave several justifications for the policy, including the risk of allergic reactions outside food could introduce. Staff and faculty are unable to verify ingredients, Sussex Tech administration said, and staffing does not allow for adequate management and monitoring of the deliveries.
School administrators asked for students’ and their families’ cooperation in refraining from using food delivery during the day and instead bring a lunch from home or use the school cafeteria.