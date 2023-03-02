SEAFORD, Del. - The Delaware Department of Transportation announced today that improvements are coming to Airport Road between Brickyard Road and Concord Road.
Drivers can expect the section of road to be closed for the improvements. The work and closure is set to take place from Monday, March 6th through Friday, March 17th. Work will consist of the installation of a crossroad pipe.
Detour: Motorists traveling west on Airport Road will be detoured southwest onto Bethel Concord Road to US 13. Motorists will then turn northbound onto US 13, back to Airport Road.
Motorists traveling eastbound on Airport Road will be detoured south onto US 13 to Bethel Concord Road northeast. Motorists will continue northeast back to Airport Road.