SELBYVILL, Del. - The Delaware Department of Transportation announced today that intersection improvements are coming to the intersection of SR 1 (Coastal Highway) and Bayberry Road.
Drivers can expect the section of road to be closed for the improvements. The work and closure is set to take place from Monday, March 6th through mid - April. Work will consist of the installation of a rectangular rapid flashing beacon pedestrian crossing system. Motorists are advised to use caution and expect delays mid-day and during nighttime hours in the area.