MILLSBORO, Del. - The Delaware Department of Transportation announced today that intersection improvements are coming to Mount Joy Road between Cordey Road and SR 24. Drivers can expect the section of road to be closed for the improvements. The work and closure is set to take place from Monday, March 6th through Wednesday, March 15th.
The Department provided an alternate route for drivers:
"Southbound traffic should turn right onto Cordey Road, then left onto Streets Road to SR 24. Northbound traffic should take Streets Road and turn right onto Cordey Road, back to Mount Joy Road."
For 24/7 traffic information, tune to WTMC 1380 AM, visit deldot.gov or download the DelDOT app.