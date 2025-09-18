SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. -- Clothing our Kids, a volunteer-run non-profit in Millsboro, has been approved by their board to reach all schools in Sussex County. Representatives say this school year alone, the organization has donated over 1500 items of clothing to children in need.
Clothing our Kids began in 2012, reaching 150 children that year. Starting this year, the organization works with kids from Pre-K through High School in all of the schools in Sussex County.
"What we want to do is we want to create that opportunity for the child to feel good about what they were, to feel good about going to school," said Bob Blouin, a volunteer and the president of Clothing our Kids.
How it works, is when school nurses and teachers see a child that need help, they make the request for clothing. Volunteers at Clothing our Kids then pack up the clothing, based on the specific requests. The office in Millsboro is filled with many shirts, pants, shoes, and coats but Blouin says it doesn't stop there.
"The nurses all have emergency closets. When the child gets dirty or something happens in emergency happens, they were able to give them a pair of pants and a shirt and a set of underwear or whatever," said Blouin. "They can just take it home and keep it, which is wonderful."
Stefanie Mcelhinny, a guidance counselor with Lord Baltimore Elementary, says this organization helps bridge the gap that keeps students from learning in school.
"Making sure they're equipped with what they need and basic needs is, number one, if a kid doesn't feel confident, doesn't feel good in what they're wearing, then the performance isn't going to be there," said Mcelhinny.
She also says, she has seen the impact it has on these families in need. She said it creates a space to learn more about what families are going through.
"Some of the Guardians have cried when they picked up the clothing, they tell us, you know, they'll they'll confide in us and tell us their situation and which also leads to more resources," said Mcelhinny.
The organization is holding its annual Golf Tournament fundraiser on October 13th. For more information on Clothing our Children and how to get involved, click here.