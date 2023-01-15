OCEAN CITY, Md. - A tug boat towing a barge from New Jersey was disabled and adrift 30 miles offshore.
According to the Coast Guard, around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday a tug boat Legacy crew member notified them that while towing a two-hundred and ninety foot barge from New Jersey to Guyana, a one-thousand foot line entangled and fouled their starboard propeller.
Authorities say the vessel continued to make way on one engine when the tow line snapped and became tangled in the port propeller. The tug's crew told the Coast Guard it was inoperable and they were preparing to abandon ship.
Coast Guard Cutter Lawerence Lawson, homeported in Cape May, New Jersey, was already underway and diverted to help. Once on scene, authorities say the cutter’s crew was unable to get near the disabled tug boat due to weather and concern that the loose tow line beneath the water’s surface would foul the Coast Guard cutter’s propellers. The Lawrence Lawson maintained station and provided critical assistance to responding units and ensured safety of the seven crew members.
The Coast Guard say helicopters were sent from New Jersey and North Carolina to hoist the seven people from the vessel. After being rescued, authorities say the crew were transported to Ocean City Municipal Airport with no reported injuries.