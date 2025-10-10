OCEAN CITY, Md. - Coastal communities are preparing for a large storm expected to bring soaking rain, strong onshore winds and coastal flooding beginning late Saturday and peaking Sunday, according to town officials.
Emergency Services Director Joe Theobald said the town is at a heightened level of awareness with all departments reviewing storm plans and monitoring forecasts. “We may get some significant impacts with tidal departures, wind and the rain,” Theobald said in a phone interview. “It’s not going to be a day to be on the road overnight Saturday and Sunday.”
Forecast guidance points to a largely dry Saturday, with rain developing late Saturday night. The heaviest rain is likely between about 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday. Forecasters and local officials warn that higher than normal tides will amplify any surge, increasing the chance of standing water on low-lying bayside blocks and in the Inlet area.
Theobald said the usual flood-prone spots could fill up more quickly than normal. “It would be downtown south of 10th Street, down by the Coast Guard station in the Inlet, and on the other side over by St. Louis,” he said. The town plans to keep the Route 50 and Route 90 bridges open based on current information, but drivers are urged to use caution and never drive through standing water.
Beach impacts are also a concern. “We are expecting not only rain, but lots of wind. Wind can sometimes be as dangerous as the water,” said Susan Brennan, chair of the Fenwick Island Storm Resiliency Committee. Officials say gusts along the beaches could approach 60 mph, which can turn unsecured items into hazards and worsen beach erosion if onshore flow persists.
Crews spent Friday and Saturday clearing storm drains, staging high water signs and advising contractors, hotels and businesses to tie down scaffolding, signs and outdoor furniture. Theobald urged people to use the dry window to move vehicles to higher ground, secure outdoor items and stock water, food and medications for 48 hours. “Be prudent, take some protective measures and we will all get through this,” he said.
Some locals are taking simple, practical steps. “Just make sure that the house is pretty secure, the furniture outside is secure, and stay away from any high water areas,” said Tony Winter of the Eastern Shore.
Officials recommend charging phones and battery packs, checking on neighbors, and following the town’s alert channels for updates on closures and conditions. After the peak tides ease on Sunday, avoid barricaded streets and report damage or downed lines to authorities.