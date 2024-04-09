SUSSEX COUNTY, DE — Coastal Delaware towns are taking a proactive step towards police transparency, Dewey Beach, South Bethany, Fenwick Island, and Ocean View have united to form a joint Police Accountability Committee. Comprised of volunteers, this committee will have an insider's view of department operations, offering recommendations on policies, training programs, and overseeing allegations of misconduct.
In comes as a result of Delaware House Bill 206, which was passed last year. The bill requires departments to form the committee and have specific membership criteria which include:
- A religious leader from the community
- A community member directly impacted by the criminal justice system or family member of such
- Diverse members representing various races, ages, and genders
Each town will have at least two representatives on the committee, with members required to complete 20 hours of training.
Ocean View Police Chief Kenneth McLaughlin says it will be a huge step towards continued community involvement,
"We want to get them out to all four of our communities, we're gonna do ride alongs with the police departments, we're planning some field trips to places like Sussex Correctional, to our 9-11 center, to really make sure the people participating in the committee have a really good behind the scenes look on what is currently taking place," he said.
McLaughlin points out the advantage of smaller coastal communities coming together especially when some resources are already shared,
“We share a lot of common issues and concerns – these are smaller agencies, and it just makes sense for us to join forces on this particular issue.”
The inaugural committee meeting is scheduled for April 24th at 10 am at the Ocean View Police Department, and the public is encouraged to attend.
Meetings are expected 5-6 times a year.