DELAWARE - Governor Matt Meyer announced some Code Purple shelters across the first state will be receiving emergency funding from the Delaware State Housing Authority to support providers during the snowstorm.
The shelters are opening to ensure homeless Delawareans have a place to go to stay warm and protected.
In Dover, the People's Church is opening their doors for men, and the Life-Changing Church is opening for women and children.
In Seaford, Redemption City will be open for shelter.
In Sussex County, there will also be Love, Inc and Code Purple at the Cape open for residents.
For more information, DSHA says to call 1-833-FIND-BED or visit https://www.housingalliancede.org/homeless-helpline.