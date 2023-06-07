DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) has declared Wednesday a Code Red Air Quality Action for Delaware.
DNREC says that dense wildfire smoke from eastern Canada will continue to be transported southward by light to moderate winds today. The winds are then expected to shift on Thursday, recirculating the smoke, according to the Department.
DNREC anticipates tomorrow will also be a Code Red Air Quality Action Day.
A Code Red Air Quality rating describes the air as potentially harmful to some members of the general public, escalated from only members of sensitive groups. Yesterday’s Code Orange meant members of the general public were less likely to be affected. Today’s pollutant levels will be especially unhealthy for those with heart and lung conditions.
Delawareans are advised to minimize exposure to the smoky air by avoiding outdoor activities and wearing a K95 mask for protection.
Residents of Delmarva can access current air quality levels in their area by visiting the AirNow.Gov website. WBOC will continue to keep you updated on current conditions.