Cold keeps ice locked in across Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Days after the winter storm moved through the Mid-Shore, bitter cold temperatures are still preventing snow and ice from melting in Cambridge, leaving sidewalks, parking lots, and entryways covered and creating ongoing challenges for neighbors and businesses.
Local officials say the lingering conditions are especially concerning for vulnerable populations. Valerie Davis, who manages the Dorchester Temporary Shelter, says outreach efforts are continuing to make sure people experiencing homelessness are not left outside in dangerous weather.
“Right now we know that we still have some people who have not come into the shelter,” Davis said. “So part of today with the point-in-time is to try to reach as many people who are out, who are not in shelter as we possibly can.”
Across the city, icy sidewalks show just how slow conditions have been to improve. Business owners say the thick ice has been harder to manage than snow alone, forcing some to close temporarily.
Antonio Illiano, owner of Thaitalian Infusion Cuisine in Cambridge, says clearing ice has been a difficult and time-consuming process.
“The ice, it's not like snow. You cannot just plow it or shovel it,” Illiano said. “This is a very tough situation. As you can see, I'm trying to break up a little piece by piece, you know, foot by foot.”
Illiano says the slippery conditions have directly impacted his ability to operate.
“It hurts the business,” Illiano told WBOC. “We couldn’t even open today. As well, yesterday. And I hope that I can clean enough to be able to open either later on tonight or tomorrow.”
Some neighbors are stepping in to help where they can. Howard Connelly says he decided to clear ice simply for the benefit of others.
“I decided to come over today, it was sunny and try to clear some myself just for the public good,” Connelly said.
For those who work outdoors, the cold has required extra caution. Joshua Walbert, who works for a tree service company, says icy conditions slow down nearly every task.
“It does slow things down,” Walbert said. “Just had to be super careful. And it did — I mean, slows everything down.”
With more cold days ahead, many in Cambridge say returning to normal is happening gradually — one step, and one patch of ice, at a time.