SEAFORD, Del. - Frozen snow and pockets of black ice lined parts of neighborhood streets Monday morning. As people warmed up their cars to head back to work, shovels were dug into the hard piles of snow to make way for their tires to hit the road.
Wanda Hooper has been a Seaford resident all her life. As she works to shovel frozen snow from her driveway, she said she is disappointed in the state of her street, that is completely covered in ice.
"It's a mess. I don't know. I don't know who's going to get it up," said Hooper.
WBOC caught Delmar's Erica Mcginnis while dropping her baby off at her in-law's house in Seaford. As she carefully made her way to and from the car, she reflected on the history of winter weather affecting this street hard.
"Normally when it snows, it doesn't hardly ever get plowed. Unless my brother in law does it. And it's black ice, thick snow," said Mcginnis.
Bella Sammons tells WBOC the streets in her neighborhood are so icy that it is difficult to walk her dog. She said she wishes more rock salt was put down on the streets ahead of the storm.
"Hopefully my husband and my kids trying to get to work in school, and they're okay. I cannot wait until it thaws out. I'm hoping even by the end of the day it thaws out," said Sammons.