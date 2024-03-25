OCEAN CITY, Md. -- Proposed plans for the West Ocean City Harbor came into focus on Monday night. Offshore wind company US Wind wants to upgrade the pier in the harbor, and a public hearing on Monday gave neighbors a chance to voice their opinions.
One commercial fisherman we spoke with ahead of the public hearing said he's worried the companies plans, which are part of a future operations and maintenance facility, could run his industry out of town.
"Now US Wind is trying to purchase the other two fish houses we have, so we'll no longer have anywhere to pack out our fish, nowhere else to get ice," said Jimmy Hahn.
Hahn said if he and his fellow fishermen do need to leave Ocean City, they'll be left with limited options.
"Delaware, the only place is one teeny tiny little place in Lewes, Delaware and then down in Chincoteague," said Hahn. "You know we're all established here, we don't want to have to ride to Chincoteague, an hour away, everyday to go to work."
Ben Cooper with US Wind did tell WBOC on Monday the company has been talking with several stakeholders in Ocean City, including fishermen. He said their plans are not to end the commercial fishing industry.
Cooper said the industry could look a little different, but they will continue to speak with people in the area to find a solution and path forward that works the best.
US Wind also downsized their initial plans. Originally, they had proposed a 625 foot pier. On March 15th, that changed, and US Wind now wants to reduce that by 451 feet, meaning their pier will no longer extend out into the water.
Cooper said US Wind wants to stay out of federal waters near the commercial harbor, but also saw a need for less equipment.
"We think overtime the vessels that we originally thought we would need, maybe we don't need, or they'll look a little different," said Cooper.
Still, Eric Mihaly, a seafood broker and former commercial fisherman is worried these plans could lead to the end of commercial fishing in Ocean City.
"People come to this harbor, they buy food right of the boats and it just makes you feel good about yourself to support this commercial fishing industry and this town and it's what brings this community together," said Mihaly.
US Wind said they will continue talks with fisherman after Monday's public hearing. The hearing runs from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. It is at Wor-Wic Communtiy College in the Guerrieri Hall.