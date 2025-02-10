SUSSEX COUNTY, DE - People in Sussex County spent Monday preparing for the inclement snow that is expected to start falling Tuesday.
Parts of lower Delaware could see more than ten inches accumulate during the winter weather event.
Shoppers in the City of Seaford, like Deanna Blondina, decided to squeeze in a trip to the grocery store before the snowfall.
"Just to make sure that we have, you know, enough of the regular," Blondina said. "The bread and the milk and stuff."
Blondina said she had another priority item on her pre-snow shopping list.
"I'm out here getting the birdseed," Blondina said. "So that there's enough to keep the feeder filled for a few days and basically just try to keep up."
Elsewhere in Sussex County, Andrew Partyko stocked up for his home and his mother.
"I always do her shopping for the week, so I get that done and that was part of today," Partyko said.
Dawson Tripp said that although he is mentally ready for warmer weather, taking advantage of the calm before the snow storm is important.
"Getting food ... everything you would need for your normal day necessities because you'll be stuck in your home," Tripp said.
While shoppers were stocking up, DelDOT crews were wrapping up the pretreatment of roads and resting up.
"Getting the preparation work done today to allow our crews to rest tonight and then come in later tomorrow," said C.R. McLeod, the Director of Community Relations for DelDOT. "With the expectation that they're going to have a long night of plowing is really the goal here."
DelDOT officials said they have restocked their salt resources after a busy first month of 2025. McLeod said he is hopeful their crews will get more help from Mother Nature than they did after the winter storm in January.
"We didn't see a lot of melting and it was really a battle for our snow removal crews to get those roads clear," McLeod said.
With highs in the 50s Thursday, McLeod said he expects crews to clear secondary roads faster than they could when temperatures plummeted after the last snow.
"Whatever amount of snow we do get, we're expecting it to be around for a short period of time, thankfully," McLeod said.