DOVER, DE- A recent theft of a donation box meant for the Food Bank of Delaware at Kirspel’s Pumpkin Patch has sparked an incredible wave of support from the community, leading to a significant boost in donations.
For the past four years, Kirspel's Pumpkin Patch has provided the Dover community with a place to get into the Halloween spirit, featuring their favorite movie characters, sports teams, store brand logos, and more lighting up the patch.
Not only does it bring the holiday spirit to Dover, but it also helps many families celebrate the season by collecting donations for the food bank.
On October 12, one of the two donation boxes was stolen from Kirspel Pumpkin Patch. While the exact amount of money taken is unknown, every dollar in that box was intended to help those in need.
Since the theft, Amanda Kirspel, the founder of Kirspel’s Pumpkin Patch, says the pumpkin patch has experienced a surge in donations over the past two weeks.
"We have probably increased 200% since everything was stolen, and we are almost to our goal of $1,000. We were typically getting $20 a night, and more recently, one night we had over $100."
Officials at the Food Bank of Delaware have also reported an increase in donations following the incident.
Wes Chandler, the Volunteer Program Director for the Food Bank of Delaware, says this increase in donations comes at a crucial time, just ahead of the holiday season.
"Right now, we’re really ramping up the holiday donations and outreach. This is just one of the many ways the community saw the need and stepped up, and we are really grateful for their support."
With this support, Chandler is confident that he and his team can bring holiday cheer to many in need.
"We would not be able to serve the community without their help. It’s truly an honor to see the community backing us through any situation that happens," he added.
Despite this being the second time a donation box has been stolen from the pumpkin patch, Kirspel is determined not to let these crimes stop her from serving the community.
"No matter what, we are going to keep doing this. The community loves it, and there’s no way we are going to stop."
Dover police are still investigating the theft, and no arrests have been made.
Kirspel’s Pumpkin Patch is currently accepting donations, which can be dropped off at the patch or made online to the Food Bank of Delaware.