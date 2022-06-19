SALISBURY, Md.- Members of the community gathered in Salisbury Sunday morning at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge to honor First Class Deputy Glenn Hilliard. Donations were collected with proceeds to the Hilliard family. Organizers Scott Hamilton and Jeff Merritt say they worked all week to get the event ready for Sunday.
"To be here today with this community support at the FOP lodge it means a lot to us, the community, to law enforcement we support them not only today in the future," said Merritt.
Hamilton worked with Hilliard at the sheriff's office.
"Glenn and I worked together for the last 10 years of my career while he was there and uh, got to do a couple different projects with him had a great time working with him, always joking around, and I'm going to truly miss him," said Hamilton.
Merritt too knew Hilliard.
"Just a great guy, always had a smile on his face, a good word to say, and we're gonna miss him terribly. Just a great guy to be around," said Merritt.
Opening a wound just over one year after Corporal Keith Heacook was killed.
"It's been just maybe 13 and a half months since Keith was murdered, and to have this happen again has ripped that wound right open," said Hamilton.
Merritt says he is thinking about the Hilliard family, especially on this Father's Day.
"Today is Father's Day... unfortunately it's the first fathers day they are going to celebrate without their father," said Merritt.
Monday night, Burley Oak Brewing in Berlin will host a fundraiser from 6 to 9 PM will proceeds going to the Hilliard family.