LAUREL, Del.-The town of Laurel continues to mourn the loss of one of its own. Jamin Pugh, known in the ring as Jay Briscoe, died in a car accident Tuesday night. Thursday night, community members gathered virtually on Facebook not only for prayer, but to get an update on the family.
Friends of the family, Josh Wharton and K.C. Conaway, had kind words for Jamin Pugh and the Pugh family. Wharton also relayed gratitude from the family for all of the support they have received, and an update from Jamin's wife Ashley.
Pugh's daughters, 9 and 12 years-old were seriously injured in the crash on Tuesday. Tonight the family says both girls are recovering as well as they can from their injuries. Gracie, 12, was initially paralyzed from the waist down. Her mother says her latest surgery went well. She has regained some feeling in her thigh, however no mobility yet with her legs.
Jayleigh, 9, had to have surgery on her leg and will be in a neck brace for the next six weeks.
Their mother says both girls are currently in a lot of pain and is asking for prayers for her daughters.
No word yet from those closest to Jamin on when a funeral will take place.
A donation site has been set up by the Wharton to help the Pugh family with medical expenses. If you would like to donate the link for the page is here.