MILFORD, DE- A 13-year-old student has been arrested after bringing a gun to Milford Central Academy on June 2, marking the second gun-related school incident in the city in just over a week.
Milford Police say the student had an unloaded handgun in his possession during the school day. The situation came to light after another student saw a photo of the teen with the weapon and reported it.
Officers confirmed the gun was not loaded, and no one was hurt. Milford Police also say the suspect did not have any ammunition.
However, the incident has shaken many in the community, including John Grose, a Milford father of three.
"It's upsetting, scary — it's definitely something to worry about."
Milford Police Chief Cecilia Ashe says school officials responded quickly after receiving the tip.
"That school resource officer made contact with the young man who's 13 years old. And we discovered that he was in possession of a firearm."
Still, the discovery of a weapon inside a middle school has left parents like Grose frustrated and searching for answers.
"How did he have access to that gun? Why wasn't it secured? You know, basically, he should have never been able to put that in his backpack and carry it to school whatsoever."
Grose says these incidents are becoming all too familiar for families in the area.
"Having kids in Delaware, I've heard of incidents of kids bringing knives and guns to school in the past several years."
Just last week, Milford Police say a 21-year-old man dropped a gun on Milford High School property while exiting his vehicle during parent pick-up. That man was also arrested.
Ashe acknowledges how unsettling it can be for families to learn about yet another gun-related incident in their community — especially one that happened again on school grounds.
"Anyone is going to be uneasy when you have these type of incidents that are happening back to back… it's alarming to the community."
Despite the concerns, Ashe says the district and police department are working together to ensure student safety.
"The community should be reassured that the school district takes these matters very seriously."
The 13-year-old was released to a parent and has a pending court date in Kent County Family Court.
He faces several charges, including possession or control of a deadly weapon by a minor, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, possession of a weapon in a safe recreation zone, and terroristic threatening.
Safety concerns continue to loom in Milford as parents demand accountability.