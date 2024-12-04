SEAFORD, DE — A social media post criticizing Sal’s Italian Restaurant in Seaford sparked an overwhelming wave of community support, bringing scores of loyal and new customers to the family-owned eatery.
The post, which said they threw their pizza in the trash and described Sal's as a "dump," quickly turned into a rallying cry for customers eager to counter the criticism. Hundreds of comments poured in online, and hundreds turned up to support the restaurant.
“It was so heartwarming, and I mean, there were so many times that I could have just cried in the middle of all this because I was so thankful,” said owner Michelle Carannante. "It's hard to explain all the generosity and support that everyone gave us,” she added.
“We got slammed. We had extra people just in case,” Carannante said. “We weren't sure how it was going to come about, but yeah, we couldn't keep up. As far as I know, everyone was satisfied, no complaints, and it was just a whole positive experience.”
Carannante said the surge in business hasn’t changed the approach to running the restaurant, emphasizing her dedication to ensuring a positive experience for all customers.
“If anyone ever has a problem, we are willing to do whatever we can to make it right,” she said. “If there's an issue with any kind of food or even just coming in here, the atmosphere, you know, whatever, we are willing to make it right. ‘Don’t leave unsatisfied’ is my biggest thing.”