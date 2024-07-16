SMYRNA, Del.- Changes are on the horizon for Smyrna School District students this fall as a new policy will prohibit the use of cell phones during class time.
Beginning in September, students across all grades will be required to place their phones, or any electronic devices, in designated areas while classes are in session.
The decision, announced by district officials this week, aims to enhance classroom focus and learning. According to board members, students from kindergarten through 12th grade receive an instructional device, rendering personal cell phones unnecessary for educational purposes.
The policy has garnered mixed reactions from the community. Many parents, including retired teacher Kevin Williams, expressed support for the initiative.
"It is a matter of them focusing on the lessons and not on the phone because nobody competes with phones anymore," Williams remarked.
Recent Smyrna High School graduate Amber echoed similar sentiments, noting the benefits of reduced phone usage during school hours.
"I think you just learn better working with other people in groups," Amber explained. "I remember sometimes it was awkward because the rest of my group members would just be on their phones, so I think this will be good."
However, not everyone is fully in favor of the new policy. Jamie Strickland says he can see pros and cons here. He suggested an alternative approach where students keep their phones off or out of sight rather than turning them in.
"The phones could be off on the students' person or on silent, where if they needed to receive something from a parent, they could do so," Strickland argued. "If the phones are removed from their person, they couldn't do that."
In addition to student guidelines, the school district is calling for staff to lead by example by refraining from using cell phones during instructional time. Officials encourage parents to approach the policy with an open mind and have assured that feedback will be considered for potential adjustments.
The district is now offering a survey for community members to provide that feedback. You can find it here.