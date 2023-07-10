WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - In the aftermath of the devastating mass shooting that occurred at an Independence Day block party in Wicomico County last week, the community is now grappling with the need to find answers and solutions to prevent such tragedies from happening again.
The incident claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy and left at least six others injured, prompting the Wicomico chapter of the NAACP to take action.
Monica Brooks, the President of Wicomico NAACP, acknowledges that there are no easy solutions to this complex issue.
"This is not going to be handled in a day, this is not going to be handled in months, this is going to be an ongoing discussion that needs to be prioritized, should've been prioritized a long time ago," says Brooks.
To facilitate the dialogue and foster community engagement, the Wicomico NAACP has organized a meeting this Thursday where people are encouraged to share their thoughts and ideas on how to move forward.
Delegate Sheree Sample-Hughes emphasizes the importance of unity during this challenging time.
"This is a time where we have to continue to have a voice but don't let it disappear two weeks from now. This is continual work that needs to occur because we didn't get here just two weeks ago, we didn't get here just two years ago," says Sample-Hughes.
Brooks believes that the conversation should not be limited to the specific shooting incident, but should also address the underlying factors that might have led the shooter or shooters to resort to such violence.
"It's not just wanting to be toting a gun or just killing people, there are factors, economic factors, mental health factors, there is access to illegal guns. There are so many things in place that allow something like this to happen," Brooks continued.
As of now, the Sheriff's Office has not made any arrests in connection with the shooting. However, late this afternoon, a suspect was apprehended on drug and weapons charges that the police say were a direct result of the ongoing shooting investigation.
The search for answers and solutions after the Wicomico County mass shooting continues, with the community joining forces to tackle the multifaceted issues surrounding such acts of violence.