SALISBURY, M.d - On Wednesday, community members gathered for a conference titled, "The Many Faces of Recovery: Connecting the Pieces" to discuss recovery awareness.
The event took place at Salisbury University inside of the Guerrieri Academic Commons. Registration began at 8:30 a.m., with a breakfast buffet for attendees.
Dr. Sal Corbin spoke at the event. He is the board chair and lead facilitator for the DC Peace Team. He says the conference aims to normalize the faces of recovery.
“Historically, we have looked at people a certain way when we see that they're challenged and this is kind of reframing that perspective to not only how we see, but how we treat others as well,” he says.
Corbin spoke about removing stigma and biases from the audience’s minds and fostering safe environments that make lasting change easier. People also participated in a small group communication exercise to help them learn how to help those struggling feel safe and included in certain environments.
Jessica Rickles says she went to the conference for a chance to get involved in recovery assistance.
“It's one of my biggest, biggest passions in my life,” she says. “It was the first passion I ever had outside of my children.”
Julie Willis is the Overdose Prevention Coordinator for the Wicomico County Health Department. She says we need to remember that we are all human.
“I've seen people struggle and I go through struggles myself, and just letting people know, regardless of what you're going through, help is available,” she says. “Somebody is willing to help you. You have a helping hand here.”
The Wicomico County Health Department will host a “Shatter the Stigma Walk” to raise awareness for addiction. It will be held at Wor-Wic Community College on September 26. For more information, visit the link here.