POCOMOKE CITY, Md.- The Worcester County Health Department on Friday confirmed a rabid cat has been found in the vicinity of Colona Road near Pocomoke City.
The cat is described as a dark gray striped short-haired female. If you, your family or your pets have had contact with the rabid cat, contact Worcester County Health Department Environmental Health immediately at 410-641-9559. Contact includes bites, scratches or other direct contact to persons or pets.
If a person has been bitten or scratched, they should seek immediate medical care. Post-exposure treatment is necessary to prevent rabies. If not treated, rabies is fatal. If a pet has had contact with this raccoon, contact your veterinarian immediately.
For more information about rabies, visit: http://www.worcesterhealth.org.