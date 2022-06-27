BALTIMORE- In response to record-high gas and energy prices, Congressman Andy Harris (R-Md.) and Republican Maryland House Del. Kathy Szeliga are calling on leaders in Annapolis and Washington to find solutions to the pain at the pump – both in the short-term and long-term.
At a press conference held Monday morning, Harris said, “It’s time for President Biden to stop the blame-game and unleash American energy independence. Joe Biden and House Democrats’ war on American energy is responsible for the pain at the pump Americans are feeling. This is Biden’s Price Hike, and Americans know it. It’s time to unleash American energy dominance.”
Harris and Szeliga outlined solutions to deliver relief for Maryland families. They said the largest profits from gas sales are reaped by the government. The combined state and federal gas taxes in Maryland will soon be more than 61 cents per gallon.
“On July 1, the Maryland gas tax will automatically increase another 7 cents per gallon,” said Szeliga. “The leadership in Annapolis could stop this increase and reinstate a gas tax holiday to help offset the burden of high gas prices. Bringing down the cost of energy in Maryland should be a top priority for lawmakers. This should include addressing not only these historic gas prices but the sky-rocketing cost of all energy including home-heating oil.”
Given the global nature of oil prices, Maryland has limited options to help its citizens, and tax relief is one of them. Recent attempts to call a Special Session to stop this tax increase has been blocked by the presiding officers.
“The Democrat leadership at the state and federal levels are turning a blind eye and blaming everyone but themselves. This is ridiculous,” said Szeliga. “Maryland has a $7-billion budget surplus and there will be a record amount of federal infrastructure spending flowing into Maryland. There is no reason not to do everything we can to ease the struggle for Marylanders.”
During the 2022 General Assembly Session, multiple attempts were made to extend the gas tax holiday and to stop the automatic increase in the gas tax. Harris and Szeliga noted that these efforts either stalled in committee or voted down by the Democrat majority.
When President Joe Biden took office, gas was $2.39 per gallon. Today, the national average is about $5.00 per gallon. Diesel prices have skyrocketed 75% in one year. Economists are projecting gas prices may surpass $6.00/gallon this year.
Harris and Szeliga are urging lawmakers to stop ignoring the massive impact gas prices have on Maryland families, small businesses, and our economy. Short-term solutions like reducing taxes provide immediate help for Marylanders. Long-term solutions are even more important.
“If President Biden and Democrats holding leadership offices at the federal and state level were serious about this crisis, they would stop the blame game and focus on putting Americans to work and returning American energy independence,” said Harris. “On Friday, Maryland families will see another gas tax increase and we will be paying 61 cents per gallon in gas taxes alone. The pain at the pump is real. Let’s make American energy and gas affordable, and let’s suspend the Maryland state gas tax.”