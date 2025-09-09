WICOMICO Co., Md. - Maryland’s 1st Congressional District U.S. Representative Andy Harris is applauding Wicomico County’s recent partnership with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
On Sept. 4, Wicomico County announced their plans to move ahead with their proposed arrangement with ICE. The partnership, part of ICE’s 287(g) program, aims to train and authorize local law enforcement to serve immigration warrants to those already in county custody.
On Tuesday, Congressman Andy Harris, Maryland’s sole Republican U.S. Representative, praised the partnership, saying it would ensure “criminal illegal aliens” in the county jail would be turned over to federal custody instead of being released back into the local community.
"I applaud Wicomico County for taking steps to help get illegal alien criminals off our streets, making our neighborhoods safer. Marylanders deserve safety and security in their homes and neighborhoods," Harris said in a statement.
Others in Wicomico County have voiced their disapproval of the county’s partnership with ICE. President of the Wicomico County NAACP Monica Brooks previously told WBOC she was urging county leadership to reject the proposed agreement.
"Think about the message that you want to send to the community at large, where your priorities lie," Brooks said. "Do they lie with the plans of the federal government? Or do they lie with the citizens of Wicomico County?"
In his public statement, Congressman Harris noted the Department of Homeland Security had recently announced new reimbursement opportunities for state and law enforcement who entered into the 287(g) agreements.