CRISFIELD, TRAPPE, Md. - First responders in both Crisfield and Trappe are celebrating millions in federal funding to the Crisfield Fire Station and Emergency Shelter and the Trappe Fire Company, secured by U.S. Congressman Andy Harris.
According to Harris’ office, over $1.35 million has been secured for the Crisfield Fire Station and Emergency Shelter to improve emergency response capabilities and public safety during severe weather events.
Harris’ office says the funding will go towards the design and construction of a new Crisfield Fire Station, which will also provide emergency shelter.
“Crisfield and the surrounding Somerset County area face severe weather and flooding far too often,” Harris said in a statement. “This investment will improve emergency response, protect first responders, and give residents a safe place to shelter when storms threaten the community.”
In Trappe, Harris delivered $4.5 million in funds to replace the Trappe Volunteer Fire Company’s firehouse, according to his office. The firehouse, built in 1951, will reportedly be replaced with a new single-story, pre-engineered facility using the new funding..
“Trappe’s volunteer firefighters put themselves on the line every day for their community,” Harris said. “A new firehouse will give these firefighters the space and equipment they need to do their jobs safely and effectively. I’m proud to deliver this funding for the residents of Talbot County and the volunteer firefighters who provide this essential service.”