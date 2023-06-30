Washington, D.C. - Congressman Andy Harris, M.D. (MD-01), expressed his concerns about the upcoming gas tax increase in Maryland, set to take effect this Saturday.
According to the Motor Fuel Tax Rates released by the Comptroller of Maryland, the effective rate on gasoline on July 1st will rise from .42.5 cents/gallon to 47 cents/gallon. It is over a 10% increase from last year, and more than 30% from 2021’s rate.
In response to the impending tax hike, Congressman Harris voiced his worries, attributing the rising gas prices to what he deemed as the "failed energy policies" of the Biden administration. He highlighted the burden faced by hard-working Maryland residents who are already grappling with record-high fuel costs.
Adding to the frustration, Congressman Harris pointed out that Marylanders not only bear the federal gas tax but will now face an additional state gas tax increase, making the state tax alone 47 cents per gallon. He emphasized that Americans already shoulder a heavy tax burden and argued that the mounting costs at the pump have a tangible impact on Maryland families.
In light of these concerns, Congressman Harris urged Governor Wes Moore to convene a special session of the legislature before the General Assembly reconvenes in January 2024. The congressman's appeal aimed to repeal the recently approved gas tax increase, addressing the financial strain faced by Maryland residents.
On Thursday, Democratic Gov. Wes Moore told the Baltimore Sun he would like to see an end to the automatic gas tax hikes when state lawmakers reconvene, which he said harms working-class families financially.