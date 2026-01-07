HEBRON, Md - The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration has announced the start of a significant project at the intersection of US 50 and Old Railroad Road in Hebron to improve safety and traffic flow.
According to MDOT, the $3.5 million project includes installing a traffic signal, updating signage and pavement markings, adding concrete channels for left turns, and installing LED “Red Signal Ahead” signs ahead of the intersection.
The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2026, weather permitting.
The State Highway Administration asks drivers to remain patient during construction and to stay alert for reduced speed limits and new driving patterns in the area.