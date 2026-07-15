Construction continues on major Seaford redevelopment project

Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High 96F. NNE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

A stray thunderstorm is possible throughout the evening. A few clouds from time to time. Low 73F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.