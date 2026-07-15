Construction continues on major Seaford redevelopment project

SEAFORD, Del. — Construction is continuing on the Nylon Capital Center, a major redevelopment project transforming a former shopping center into a 22-acre campus.
Developers say the project is now nearly halfway complete, with crews working on new buildings, renovations and infrastructure throughout the site.
Brice Walborn, the project manager with GGA Construction, says the project has taken a sequenced approach as crews work to build new structures and renovate existing buildings.
“The site has been, kind of a sequenced approach to establish a collection of new construction buildings,” Walborn said. “And then also renovation of a couple of existing buildings.”
Walborn says crews are working on everything from a future TidalHealth facility to roadways, stormwater systems and landscaping.
He says bringing the project together has required coordination among many different workers and trades.
“This is, men and women, throughout our company that are coming together, working on coordination events, you know, figuring out how we can, work with contractors to make sure that we are doing things the most efficient way possible,” Walborn told WBOC.
Matt MacCoy, the mayor of Seaford, says the project is now becoming something the community can see taking shape.
“You can walk on site and it's tangible,” MacCoy said. “Before we were showing people a dirt mound and [saying] this is what it's going to be. Now they can see, oh, man is really coming together.”
The project is expected to include seven buildings and will bring together businesses, services and community spaces across the campus.
Robert Herrera, a representative of Ninth Street Development Company, says the project has required major infrastructure work throughout the site.
“We redid all the utilities for this entire space, going down every major road, all new water line, sanitary stormwater and that's been a long time in the making,” Herrera said. “So now it's kind of just aesthetically turning around the corner now.”
The Mill, a new membership-based coworking space on the campus, held its ribbon cutting Wednesday.
Developers say construction on the entire Nylon Capital Center is expected to be complete by the end of 2026.